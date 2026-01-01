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Chelsea F.C.
Older Kids' Nike Football Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
94,99 €
Cold weather should never be the reason you don't rep your team. This jacket has a soft fleece lining and synthetic fill to help keep you warm without feeling too bulky. Chelsea F.C. details on the front and back let you show your pride from all sides.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Bright Blue
- Style: IQ7122-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Chelsea F.C.
94,99 €
Cold weather should never be the reason you don't rep your team. This jacket has a soft fleece lining and synthetic fill to help keep you warm without feeling too bulky. Chelsea F.C. details on the front and back let you show your pride from all sides.
Product Details
- Front pockets
- An interior woven name tag
- Body/Lining/Fill: 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Bright Blue
- Style: IQ7122-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 4'9" (145cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Chelsea F.C.
94,99 €