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Chelsea F.C. Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
49,99 €
Never let the cold be the reason you aren't repping Chelsea FC. Smooth on the outside, brushed soft on the inside, this lightweight fleece is an easy layer when you want a little extra warmth.
- Colour Shown: Bright Blue/White
- Style: II3725-452
- Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia
Chelsea F.C. Club
49,99 €
Never let the cold be the reason you aren't repping Chelsea FC. Smooth on the outside, brushed soft on the inside, this lightweight fleece is an easy layer when you want a little extra warmth.
Product Details
- Front pocket
- Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester Hood lining: 100% cotton. Rib: 97% cotton/3% elastane.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Bright Blue/White
- Style: II3725-452
- Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 4'3" (130cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Chelsea F.C. Club
49,99 €