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Chelsea F.C. Club
Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
69,99 €
Never let the cold be the reason you aren't repping Chelsea FC. Midweight semi-brushed fleece is slightly fuzzy on the inside and smooth on the outside.
- Colour Shown: Bright Blue/White
- Style: II3419-452
- Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia
Chelsea F.C. Club
69,99 €
Never let the cold be the reason you aren't repping Chelsea FC. Midweight semi-brushed fleece is slightly fuzzy on the inside and smooth on the outside.
Product details
- Front pocket
- Body/Hood lining: 80% cotton/20% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Bright Blue/White
- Style: II3419-452
- Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (185cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Chelsea F.C. Club
69,99 €