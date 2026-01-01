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Chelsea F.C. Club Men's Nike Football Crew-Neck - Pitch Blue/White

Chelsea F.C. Club

Men's Nike Football Crew-Neck

64,99 €
This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

This Chelsea F.C. top is made with midweight brushed fleece that feels extra soft on the inside and smooth on the outside.


  • Colour Shown: Pitch Blue/White
  • Style: II3426-453
  • Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia

Chelsea F.C. Club

64,99 €

This Chelsea F.C. top is made with midweight brushed fleece that feels extra soft on the inside and smooth on the outside.

Product details

  • 80% cotton/20% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Pitch Blue/White
  • Style: II3426-453
  • Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (185cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Chelsea F.C. Club Men's Nike Football Crew-Neck

    Chelsea F.C. Club

    64,99 €

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