Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro
Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
Show little athletes the basics, and watch them take their game to the next level in the Chelsea FC Academy Pro Top. A classic fit works together with moisture-wicking fabric to help keep sweat off their skin when play heats up.
- Colour Shown: Bright Blue/Midwest Gold
- Style: IR2092-452
- Country/Region of Origin: Laos, Thailand
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro
Show little athletes the basics, and watch them take their game to the next level in the Chelsea FC Academy Pro Top. A classic fit works together with moisture-wicking fabric to help keep sweat off their skin when play heats up.
Product details
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Bright Blue/Midwest Gold
- Style: IR2092-452
- Country/Region of Origin: Laos, Thailand
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 4′3″ (130cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro