Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro SE
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Short-Sleeve Top
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
How about adding some '90s style to your Chelsea F.C. collection? Marked with the classic club logo and beloved orange accents, this slim-fit replica top has sweat-wicking technology to help keep you dry on match day.
- Colour Shown: Wolf Grey/Turf Orange/Pitch Blue
- Style: IB3806-012
- Country/Region of Origin: Laos, Thailand
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro SE
How about adding some '90s style to your Chelsea F.C. collection? Marked with the classic club logo and beloved orange accents, this slim-fit replica top has sweat-wicking technology to help keep you dry on match day.
Product Details
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Wolf Grey/Turf Orange/Pitch Blue
- Style: IB3806-012
- Country/Region of Origin: Laos, Thailand
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
- Slim fit: sleek and tailored
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro SE