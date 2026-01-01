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Brazil Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt - Geode Teal

Brazil

Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt

27,99 €
This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

Show your support for Brazil in this soft, midweight cotton tee.


  • Colour Shown: Geode Teal
  • Style: IH2258-381
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Brazil

27,99 €

Show your support for Brazil in this soft, midweight cotton tee.

Product Details

  • 100% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Geode Teal
  • Style: IH2258-381
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′1″ (154cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Brazil Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt

    Brazil

    27,99 €

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