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Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Large, 95L) - Black/Black/White

Recycled Materials

Nike Brasilia

Training Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)

49,99 €
ONE SIZE

The Nike Brasilia Duffel Bag keeps all your training gear—and more—at hand. A side compartment stores shoes separately, while inner and outer pockets help you stay organised. Use it for a trip to the gym or away for the weekend. We've got you covered.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: IB4391-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Nike Brasilia

49,99 €

The Nike Brasilia Duffel Bag keeps all your training gear—and more—at hand. A side compartment stores shoes separately, while inner and outer pockets help you stay organised. Use it for a trip to the gym or away for the weekend. We've got you covered.

Benefits

  • Zipped main compartment secures your training essentials.
  • Zipped inner compartment keeps dirty shoes and sweaty clothes separate from your clean gear.
  • Coated bottom helps shield your things from bumps, scrapes and spills.
  • Outer pockets keep your quick must-haves within reach.

Product Details

  • 71cm L x 36cm W x 36cm H approx.
  • 95L
  • Detachable shoulder strap
  • 100% polyester
  • Spot clean
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: IB4391-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)

    Nike Brasilia

    49,99 €

    Complete the look

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