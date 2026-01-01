Boston Celtics Statement Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Basketball Shorts

Emulate your favourite players in the Boston Celtics Shorts. A fan-ready favourite, they feature team colours along with logo and design details that match what the pros wear on the court. Plus, they infuse breathable mesh with sweat-wicking power to help keep you cool and dry when you're burning up the court or keeping it casual around town.

Colour Shown: Black/White

Style: DO9424-010

Country/Region of Origin: Guatemala, Thailand