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Boston Celtics
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
34,99 €
Rep your favourite player in the Boston Celtics T-Shirt. Inspired by the jersey, it displays bold name and number graphics on a casual favourite.
- Colour Shown: Clover
- Style: DR6364-320
- Country/Region of Origin: China, Turkey
Boston Celtics
34,99 €
Rep your favourite player in the Boston Celtics T-Shirt. Inspired by the jersey, it displays bold name and number graphics on a casual favourite.
Product Details
- Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel
- 100% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Clover
- Style: DR6364-320
- Country/Region of Origin: China, Turkey
Size & Fit
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Boston Celtics
34,99 €