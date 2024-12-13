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Boston Celtics Essential Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt - Clover

Boston Celtics Essential

Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt

19% off
Select SizeSize Guide

You have enough to worry about on game day—make your outfit choice simple. Get suited up for the season in this classic Boston Celtics T-shirt.


  • Colour Shown: Clover
  • Style: FJ0228-312
  • Country/Region of Origin: Mexico

Boston Celtics Essential

19% off

You have enough to worry about on game day—make your outfit choice simple. Get suited up for the season in this classic Boston Celtics T-shirt.

Product details

  • 50–100% cotton/0–50% polyester
  • Material percentages may vary. Check label for actual content.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Clover
  • Style: FJ0228-312
  • Country/Region of Origin: Mexico

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (3)

5 stars

  • Great quality t-shirt

    Kazz

    I bought this as a gift. Love the colour and great quality t-shirt.

  • Great Boston T

    Jenna

    Great fit, fantastic Celtic green colour, can’t fault this t-shirt, it’s so well made. Highly recommend this for any and all Boston Celtics fans!

  • Celtics Win

    Daniel

    2024 champs can't go wrong

Boston Celtics Essential Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt

Boston Celtics Essential

19% off

Complete the look