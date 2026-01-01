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Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Club Woven Full-Zip Jacket
89,99 €
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
Loud. Proud. Down to rep, win or lose. Always. This full-zip jacket helps you stand tall with the Celtics and helps keep you cosy.
- Colour Shown: Black/Clover/Clover
- Style: HV9690-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Boston Celtics Courtside
89,99 €
Loud. Proud. Down to rep, win or lose. Always. This full-zip jacket helps you stand tall with the Celtics and helps keep you cosy.
Benefits
- Smooth on the outside, slightly fluffy on the inside, our midweight semi-brushed fleece helps keep you cosy while still being breezy. It's a comfy layer to wear all year round, perfect for those tricky in-between temps.
- The drawcord lets you wear the hood loose or cinch out the cold.
Product Details
- Hoodie with drawcord
- Full-length zip
- Body: 100% polyester Lining: 100% polyester Hood Lining: 100% polyester.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Clover/Clover
- Style: HV9690-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Size & Fit
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Boston Celtics Courtside
89,99 €