Nike Ava X Mesh
Men's shoes
The modern look you crave with the comfort you need to bring confidence to every step. The ultra-lightweight Ava X has a stripped-down, sleek look, making it practical and packable. Soft cushioning and all-over support offers comfort and stability wherever you go.
- Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Dark Smoke Grey/Black
- Style: IQ7633-001
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Nike Ava X Mesh
The modern look you crave with the comfort you need to bring confidence to every step. The ultra-lightweight Ava X has a stripped-down, sleek look, making it practical and packable. Soft cushioning and all-over support offers comfort and stability wherever you go.
Benefits
- Textile upper with synthetic leather details is durable, breathable and comfortable.
- Cushlon 3.0 midsole offers soft, responsive cushioning.
- Supportive fit provides stability as your move through your day.
- Outsole with textured cutouts in high-abrasion areas adds grip and durability to stand up to wear and tear.
Product details
- Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Dark Smoke Grey/Black
- Style: IQ7633-001
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Ava X Mesh
Built to Pack
With a deconstructed upper that keeps the silhouette sleek and packable.
Weightless Motion
The lightest ever Nike Ava, so you can make all your moves without feeling weighed down.