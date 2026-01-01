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Nike Astrograbber Men's Shoes - Light Silver/Phantom/Black/Sail

Nike Astrograbber

Men's Shoes

129,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide

Debuting on the heels of Nike's Waffle Trainer, the state-of-the-art Astrograbber was designed to grip the turf on American football fields.


  • Colour Shown: Light Silver/Phantom/Black/Sail
  • Style: IH2341-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: China

Nike Astrograbber

129,99 €

Debuting on the heels of Nike's Waffle Trainer, the state-of-the-art Astrograbber was designed to grip the turf on American football fields.

Benefits

  • Leather upper softens and gains vintage character with wear.
  • Air Zoom cushioning helps provide a quick-off-the-ground sensation.
  • Rubber Waffle outsole provides durable traction and heritage style.

Product details

  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Colour Shown: Light Silver/Phantom/Black/Sail
  • Style: IH2341-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: China

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Astrograbber Men's Shoes

    Nike Astrograbber

    129,99 €

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