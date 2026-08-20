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Nike Apex Dri-FIT Bucket Hat - Black/Anthracite/Anthracite/Anthracite

Nike Apex

Dri-FIT Bucket Hat

37,99 €
Black/Anthracite/Anthracite/Anthracite
Parachute Beige/White/Anthracite/White

Apex bucket hats all provide mid-depth, 360-degree coverage. Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Anthracite/Anthracite
  • Style: HJ3683-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Nike Apex

37,99 €

Apex bucket hats all provide mid-depth, 360-degree coverage. Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.

Benefits

  • The cotton-nylon fabric has a smooth texture and a bit of stretch.
  • The adjustable drawcord tightens up and down for a custom fit.

Product details

  • Daisy chain webbing around the crown
  • Embroidered eyelets
  • 67% cotton/29% nylon/4% elastane
  • Hand-wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Anthracite/Anthracite
  • Style: HJ3683-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Apex Dri-FIT Bucket Hat

    Nike Apex

    37,99 €