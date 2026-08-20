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Nike Apex
Dri-FIT Bucket Hat
37,99 €
Apex bucket hats all provide mid-depth, 360-degree coverage. Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
- Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Anthracite/Anthracite
- Style: HJ3683-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Nike Apex
37,99 €
Apex bucket hats all provide mid-depth, 360-degree coverage. Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
Benefits
- The cotton-nylon fabric has a smooth texture and a bit of stretch.
- The adjustable drawcord tightens up and down for a custom fit.
Product details
- Daisy chain webbing around the crown
- Embroidered eyelets
- 67% cotton/29% nylon/4% elastane
- Hand-wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Anthracite/Anthracite
- Style: HJ3683-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Apex
37,99 €