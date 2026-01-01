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Nike Air Rift
Women's Shoes
129,99 €
When you want to be barefoot but you need a shoe, go with the Air Rift. Adjustable straps let you easily slide into this split-toe design. Add some Air cushioning in the heel and your feet will feel like they're wearing nothing at all.
- Colour Shown: Light Khaki/Light Army
- Style: IV6043-229
- Country/Region of Origin: India
Nike Air Rift
129,99 €
When you want to be barefoot but you need a shoe, go with the Air Rift. Adjustable straps let you easily slide into this split-toe design. Add some Air cushioning in the heel and your feet will feel like they're wearing nothing at all.
Benefits
- Genuine suede and textile upper has a soft and comfortable feel.
- Hook-and-loop straps let you customise your fit.
- The Nike Air unit in the heel is combined with a plush foam midsole for a soft feel.
- Rubber detailing on the outsole features rugged tread for added durability and traction.
Product Details
- Foam midsole
- Rubber outsole
- Hook-and-loop closure
- Colour Shown: Light Khaki/Light Army
- Style: IV6043-229
- Country/Region of Origin: India
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Air Rift
129,99 €