Nike Air
Men's Full-Zip Hybrid Utility Jacket
Sport style reimagined for everyday wear. This tracksuit jacket is made with water-repellent, woven ripstop fabric to help provide coverage from light rain. Sweat-wicking, slightly stretchy side panels offer cool comfort and ease of movement. Its roomy fit through the body makes layering easy.
- Colour Shown: Light Crimson/Black/White
- Style: IO0558-696
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Nike Air
Sport style reimagined for everyday wear. This tracksuit jacket is made with water-repellent, woven ripstop fabric to help provide coverage from light rain. Sweat-wicking, slightly stretchy side panels offer cool comfort and ease of movement. Its roomy fit through the body makes layering easy.
Product Details
- Embroidered back logo
- Two-way zip
- Hood with drawcord
- Hand pockets
- Elastic hem and cuffs
- Body: 100% polyester Panels: 88% polyester/12% elastane. Lining: 100% nylon.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Light Crimson/Black/White
- Style: IO0558-696
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5′11″ (180cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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