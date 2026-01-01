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Nike Air Men's Full-Zip Hybrid Utility Jacket - Light Crimson/Black/White

Nike Air

Men's Full-Zip Hybrid Utility Jacket

30% off
Select SizeSize Guide

Sport style reimagined for everyday wear. This tracksuit jacket is made with water-repellent, woven ripstop fabric to help provide coverage from light rain. Sweat-wicking, slightly stretchy side panels offer cool comfort and ease of movement. Its roomy fit through the body makes layering easy.


  • Colour Shown: Light Crimson/Black/White
  • Style: IO0558-696
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Nike Air

30% off

Sport style reimagined for everyday wear. This tracksuit jacket is made with water-repellent, woven ripstop fabric to help provide coverage from light rain. Sweat-wicking, slightly stretchy side panels offer cool comfort and ease of movement. Its roomy fit through the body makes layering easy.

Product Details

  • Embroidered back logo
  • Two-way zip
  • Hood with drawcord
  • Hand pockets
  • Elastic hem and cuffs
  • Body: 100% polyester Panels: 88% polyester/12% elastane. Lining: 100% nylon.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Light Crimson/Black/White
  • Style: IO0558-696
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′11″ (180cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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