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Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Women's Shoes
30% off
Familiar yet fresh, the Air Max Moto 2K is ready to go for a ride. Metallic accents complement performance-inspired details and Max Air cushioning.
- Colour Shown: White/Metallic Silver/Midnight Navy/Hydrogen Blue
- Style: IH7803-100
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
30% off
Familiar yet fresh, the Air Max Moto 2K is ready to go for a ride. Metallic accents complement performance-inspired details and Max Air cushioning.
Benefits
- Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.
- The upper mixes synthetic leather and textile for a layered look built to last.
Product details
- Colour Shown: White/Metallic Silver/Midnight Navy/Hydrogen Blue
- Style: IH7803-100
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Air Max Moto 2K
30% off