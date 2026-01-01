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Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Men's Shoes
139,99 €
Familiar yet fresh, the Air Max Moto 2K is ready to go for a ride. Metallic accents complement performance-inspired details and Max Air cushioning.
- Colour Shown: Platinum Tint/Sail/Anthracite/Metallic Silver
- Style: IV5759-094
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
139,99 €
Familiar yet fresh, the Air Max Moto 2K is ready to go for a ride. Metallic accents complement performance-inspired details and Max Air cushioning.
Benefits
- The upper mixes synthetic leather and textiles for a layered look built to last.
- Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.
- Rubber outsole provides durable traction.
Product Details
- Foam midsole
- Rubber outsole
- Reflective design details
- Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
- Colour Shown: Platinum Tint/Sail/Anthracite/Metallic Silver
- Style: IV5759-094
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Air Max Moto 2K
139,99 €