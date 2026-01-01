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Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Men's Shoes
189,99 €
The Air Max 95 originally takes inspiration from the human anatomy and '90s athletics aesthetics, leading to its distinctive wavy design. This version pairs mixed materials and visible cushioning for a layered look with unbelievable comfort.
- Colour Shown: Black/Pure Platinum/Wolf Grey/White
- Style: IV5767-003
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
189,99 €
The Air Max 95 originally takes inspiration from the human anatomy and '90s athletics aesthetics, leading to its distinctive wavy design. This version pairs mixed materials and visible cushioning for a layered look with unbelievable comfort.
Benefits
- Inspired by the human anatomy, the midsole/outsole represent the spine, upper panels are the muscles and the laces are the shoe's ribs.
- Genuine and synthetic leather with textile upper create a layered look built to last.
- The visible Max Air cushioning provides lightweight cushioning.
- Flex grooves in the midsole/outsole let you move freely.
Product Details
- Foam midsole
- Rubber outsole
- Colour Shown: Black/Pure Platinum/Wolf Grey/White
- Style: IV5767-003
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
189,99 €