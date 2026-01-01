Nike Air Max 90 Premium 'Scorpion' Men's Shoes

The Air Max 90 stays true to its running roots with the iconic Waffle sole, while stitched overlays and textured accents create the '90s look you love. Finished with metallic accents and scorpion details that pack an extra sting, its visible cushioning adds comfort to your journey.

Colour Shown: Black/Gamma Blue/Ice/Chrome

Style: IQ9438-001

Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam