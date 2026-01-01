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Nike Air Max 90 Premium
Men's shoes
149,99 €
The Air Max 90 stays true to its running roots with the iconic Waffle sole, while stitched overlays and textured accents create the '90s look you love. Finished with easy-to-style colours, its visible cushioning adds comfort to your journey.
- Colour Shown: Off-White/Grey Fog/Smoke Grey/Photon Dust
- Style: IM5759-100
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Nike Air Max 90 Premium
149,99 €
The Air Max 90 stays true to its running roots with the iconic Waffle sole, while stitched overlays and textured accents create the '90s look you love. Finished with easy-to-style colours, its visible cushioning adds comfort to your journey.
Benefits
- Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.
- Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
- Rubber Waffle outsole delivers durable traction and heritage style.
Product details
- Low-cut collar
- Foam midsole
- Colour Shown: Off-White/Grey Fog/Smoke Grey/Photon Dust
- Style: IM5759-100
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Air Max 90 Premium
149,99 €