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Nike Air Max 90 Men's Shoes - White/Aurora Blue/White

Nike Air Max 90

Men‘s shoes

159,99 €
Nike Air Max 90 Men's Shoes - White/Aurora Blue/White
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The Air Max 90 stays true to its running roots with the iconic Waffle sole, while stitched overlays and textured accents create the '90s look you love. Finished with easy-to-style colours, its visible cushioning adds comfort to your journey.


  • Colour Shown: White/Aurora Blue/White
  • Style: IZ2746-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Nike Air Max 90

159,99 €

The Air Max 90 stays true to its running roots with the iconic Waffle sole, while stitched overlays and textured accents create the '90s look you love. Finished with easy-to-style colours, its visible cushioning adds comfort to your journey.

Benefits

  • Genuine and synthetic leather upper with synthetic overlays creates a layered look that lasts.
  • Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.
  • Rubber Waffle outsole delivers durable traction and heritage style.

Product details

  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Colour Shown: White/Aurora Blue/White
  • Style: IZ2746-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Air Max 90 Men's Shoes

    Nike Air Max 90

    159,99 €

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