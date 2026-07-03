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Highly Rated
Nike Air Max 270 Younger Kids' Shoes - Black/Anthracite/White

Nike Air Max 270

Younger Kids' Shoes

99,99 €
Black/Anthracite/White
Black/Black/Black
White/Metallic Silver/White
White/Light Smoke Grey/Pink Foam
Black/White/Cool Grey/Black
Select SizeSize Guide
  • Fits small; we recommend ordering half a size up

Boasting the first-ever Max Air unit created specifically for Nike Sportswear, the Air Max 270 delivers an Air unit that absorbs and gives back energy with every springy step. Updated for modern comfort, it nods to the original 1991 Air Max 180 with its exaggerated tongue top and heritage tongue logo.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/White
  • Style: AO2372-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Nike Air Max 270

99,99 €

Boasting the first-ever Max Air unit created specifically for Nike Sportswear, the Air Max 270 delivers an Air unit that absorbs and gives back energy with every springy step. Updated for modern comfort, it nods to the original 1991 Air Max 180 with its exaggerated tongue top and heritage tongue logo.

Benefits

  • Large-volume Max Air unit in the heel offers responsive cushioning.
  • Webbed lacing system secures the fit.

Product details

  • Designed in Europe
  • Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/White
  • Style: AO2372-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Size & Fit

    • Fits small; we recommend ordering half a size up
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (157)

4.6 stars

  • Poor advertising

    S Mos

    They had no images of the bottom.

  • Perfect Shoe

    Willis215739368

    Bought these for my granddaughter, she absolutely loved them. They were super comfortable. She wore them as soon as she got them.

  • Cheap garbage

    John301466643

    Daughter wore these for 1 day and the stitching around the laces came out. Garbage.

Nike Air Max 270 Younger Kids' Shoes

Nike Air Max 270

99,99 €

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Quick Tips for a Better Fit

Try a thumb test. Press your thumb sideways at the tip of the shoe—1 cm should be between the tip and the big toe. Check the heels. If feet are sliding out, the shoes are too big. Don’t forget to test in the evening. Feet tend to swell in the day.

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