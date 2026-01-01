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Air Jordan Ultra Men's Shoes - Phantom/Summit White/Infrared 23

Air Jordan Ultra

Men's shoes

139,99 €
Phantom/Summit White/Infrared 23
Sail/Gamma Grey/Enigma Stone/Old Royal
Black/Dark Smoke Grey/Summit White
Iron Grey/Black/Obsidian/Picante Red
Moon Particle/Moon Particle/Black
Select SizeSize Guide

What happens when you reimagine one of the most iconic Jordans in our line-up? You create a versatile pair of kicks ready to step into the future. Sleek leather pairs with a low-cut collar for easy, everyday wearability.


  • Colour Shown: Phantom/Summit White/Infrared 23
  • Style: II3794-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Air Jordan Ultra

139,99 €

What happens when you reimagine one of the most iconic Jordans in our line-up? You create a versatile pair of kicks ready to step into the future. Sleek leather pairs with a low-cut collar for easy, everyday wearability.

Benefits

  • Genuine leather and suede in the upper helps provide durability and a premium feel.
  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
  • Rubber outsole helps provide durable traction.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Phantom/Summit White/Infrared 23
  • Style: II3794-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan Ultra Men's Shoes

    Air Jordan Ultra

    139,99 €

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