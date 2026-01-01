Air Jordan MVP 92 Older Kids' Shoes

Air Jordan MVP 92
Big Kids' Shoes
How do you top the AJ7? You reimagine it with a low-top silhouette. We started with the layered upper and iconic midsole that turned the original into an instant classic. Then we added textile accents and a padded, low-cut collar to give you a fresh, modern look.
- Colour Shown: Wolf Grey/Varsity Red/Cool Grey
- Style: IO3384-012
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Air Jordan MVP 92
How do you top the AJ7? You reimagine it with a low-top silhouette. We started with the layered upper and iconic midsole that turned the original into an instant classic. Then we added textile accents and a padded, low-cut collar to give you a fresh, modern look.
Benefits
- The real and synthetic leather add durability and structure to the upper.
- Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
- Foam midsole adds lightweight cushioning.
- Rubber outsole gives you durable traction.
Product Details
- Classic laces
- Pull tab on heel
- Foam midsole
- Colour Shown: Wolf Grey/Varsity Red/Cool Grey
- Style: IO3384-012
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan MVP 92