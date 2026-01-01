Air Jordan MVP 92 Men's Shoes

Air Jordan MVP 92

97,99 € 139,99 € 30% off

How do you top the AJ7? You reimagine it with a low-top silhouette. We started with the layered upper and iconic midsole that turned the original into an instant classic. Then we added textile accents and a padded, low-cut collar to give you a fresh, modern look.

Benefits Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.