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Air Jordan Mule SE Women's Shoes - Anthracite/Metallic Silver

Air Jordan Mule SE

Women's Shoes

30% off
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The Air Jordan Mule combines a classic loafer upper, a soft foam platform and heritage Jordan style. What you get is a sleek and comfortable shoe that's solid enough for everyday wear. Rubber sidewalls give you a chunky look while charm-inspired hardware adds a whimsical touch.


  • Colour Shown: Anthracite/Metallic Silver
  • Style: IO7702-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Air Jordan Mule SE

30% off

The Air Jordan Mule combines a classic loafer upper, a soft foam platform and heritage Jordan style. What you get is a sleek and comfortable shoe that's solid enough for everyday wear. Rubber sidewalls give you a chunky look while charm-inspired hardware adds a whimsical touch.

Benefits

  • Genuine leather upper feels premium and durable.
  • The foam platform works with rubber sidewalls to create a chunky look without added weight.
  • The slip-on construction lets you get out of the door fast.
  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Anthracite/Metallic Silver
  • Style: IO7702-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan Mule SE Women's Shoes

    Air Jordan Mule SE

    30% off

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