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Air Jordan 85
Men's Oversized Graphic Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
39,99 €
Rep Brazil with this oversized crew-neck tee; the classic colours celebrate the team's DNA, embodying their global reach in the football world.
- Colour Shown: Old Royal
- Style: II5389-417
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Air Jordan 85
39,99 €
Rep Brazil with this oversized crew-neck tee; the classic colours celebrate the team's DNA, embodying their global reach in the football world.
Product Details
- 100% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Old Royal
- Style: II5389-417
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′2″ (187cm approx.)
- Oversized fit: exaggerated and spacious
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 85
39,99 €