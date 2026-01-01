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Air Jordan 85
Men's Graphic T-Shirt
39,99 €
Rep the GOAT with this bold graphic tee, made from comfy cotton for durable, everyday wear.
- Colour Shown: Varsity Maize/Lucky Green
- Style: II5387-741
- Country/Region of Origin: Malaysia
Air Jordan 85
39,99 €
Rep the GOAT with this bold graphic tee, made from comfy cotton for durable, everyday wear.
Product Details
- 100% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Varsity Maize/Lucky Green
- Style: II5387-741
- Country/Region of Origin: Malaysia
Size & Fit
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 85
39,99 €