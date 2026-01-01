Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Infrared Salesman' Older Kids' Shoes

The elusive 'Reverse Infrared' has finally made its way from the annals of history to celebrate the AJ6's 35th anniversary. This colourway, once known as the 'Infrared Salesman Sample' from a '99 sample catalogue, flips a Jordan classic on its head with reversed accents on the midsole and bright Light Crimson branding on the heel.

Colour Shown: Black/Light Crimson

Style: IQ1275-001

Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia