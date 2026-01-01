Air Jordan 4 RM Older Kids' Shoes

When you play all day, you need shoes that can keep up. Made for life on the go, these reimagine the best of the AJ4 with a focus on comfort and durability. Max Air helps cushion every step. Plus, parts of the upper were blended into a strong, flexible cage that wraps the shoe to add some toughness to your everyday play.

Colour Shown: Black/Sail/Team Gold/Metallic Gold

Style: IM6033-010

Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam