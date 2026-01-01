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Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Comic' Men's Shoes - Off-White/Anthracite/Fire Pink

Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Comic'

Men's Shoes

209,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide

Like your favourite comic-book superheroes, the AJ4 still reigns supreme. This edition pulls inspiration from comic-book culture, lending an action-packed update to the iconic silhouette. Think of it as a variant cover to a key issue—vibrant multi-colour and University Red accents pop against the Off-White premium leather upper. Visible Nike Air cushioning softens every step of your main character journey. And that Nike Air heel logo? It's never been done before. This page-turner keeps the story going with twists and turns around every corner.


  • Colour Shown: Off-White/Anthracite/Fire Pink
  • Style: JA1135-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Comic'

209,99 €

Like your favourite comic-book superheroes, the AJ4 still reigns supreme. This edition pulls inspiration from comic-book culture, lending an action-packed update to the iconic silhouette. Think of it as a variant cover to a key issue—vibrant multi-colour and University Red accents pop against the Off-White premium leather upper. Visible Nike Air cushioning softens every step of your main character journey. And that Nike Air heel logo? It's never been done before. This page-turner keeps the story going with twists and turns around every corner.

Benefits

  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
  • Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.

Product Details

  • Leather and synthetic leather upper
  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Colour Shown: Off-White/Anthracite/Fire Pink
  • Style: JA1135-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Comic' Men's Shoes

    Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Comic'

    209,99 €

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