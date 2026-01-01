Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Comic'
Men's Shoes
Like your favourite comic-book superheroes, the AJ4 still reigns supreme. This edition pulls inspiration from comic-book culture, lending an action-packed update to the iconic silhouette. Think of it as a variant cover to a key issue—vibrant multi-colour and University Red accents pop against the Off-White premium leather upper. Visible Nike Air cushioning softens every step of your main character journey. And that Nike Air heel logo? It's never been done before. This page-turner keeps the story going with twists and turns around every corner.
- Colour Shown: Off-White/Anthracite/Fire Pink
- Style: JA1135-100
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Comic'
Like your favourite comic-book superheroes, the AJ4 still reigns supreme. This edition pulls inspiration from comic-book culture, lending an action-packed update to the iconic silhouette. Think of it as a variant cover to a key issue—vibrant multi-colour and University Red accents pop against the Off-White premium leather upper. Visible Nike Air cushioning softens every step of your main character journey. And that Nike Air heel logo? It's never been done before. This page-turner keeps the story going with twists and turns around every corner.
Benefits
- Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
- Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.
Product Details
- Leather and synthetic leather upper
- Foam midsole
- Rubber outsole
- Colour Shown: Off-White/Anthracite/Fire Pink
- Style: JA1135-100
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Comic'