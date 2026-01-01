Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's Shoes

The Air Jordan 1 Mid brings full-court style and premium comfort to an iconic look. Encapsulated Air in the heel, cushions your play on the hardwood, while the padded collar gives you a supportive feel. Speckled laces add some flair for the finishing touch.

Colour Shown: Sail/Light Cognac/Filbert/Dark Hazel

Style: IQ0306-133

Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam