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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women's Shoes - Olive Aura/Lawn/University Blue/Pearl White

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Women's Shoes

30% off

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This product is currently unavailable

Classic silhouette, cosy details. This AJ1 maintains the iconic look you love with soft knitted textiles and a sweet crocheted charm in playful pastels.


  • Colour Shown: Olive Aura/Lawn/University Blue/Pearl White
  • Style: II0570-302
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

30% off

Classic silhouette, cosy details. This AJ1 maintains the iconic look you love with soft knitted textiles and a sweet crocheted charm in playful pastels.

Benefits

  • Leather in the upper offers durability and structure.
  • Encapsulated Nike Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • Rubber in the outsole gives you everyday traction.

Product Details

  • Mid-cut collar
  • Colour Shown: Olive Aura/Lawn/University Blue/Pearl White
  • Style: II0570-302
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

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    Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women's Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

    30% off

    Complete the look