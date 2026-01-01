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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Women's Shoes
149,99 €
Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while studded details and crisp leather give it a distinct identity.
- Colour Shown: Anthracite/Iced Carmine/Coconut Milk/Metallic Silver
- Style: II0571-001
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
149,99 €
Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while studded details and crisp leather give it a distinct identity.
Benefits
- Leather in the upper offers durability and structure.
- Encapsulated Nike Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
- Rubber in the outsole gives you everyday traction.
Product details
- Colour Shown: Anthracite/Iced Carmine/Coconut Milk/Metallic Silver
- Style: II0571-001
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
149,99 €