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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Men's Shoes - Black/Light Wild Mango/Olive Grey

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Men's Shoes

30% off
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Stay fresh with every step. This take on the Air Jordan 1 is crafted with leather and suede, giving the legendary silhouette a premium feel that stands the test of time.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Light Wild Mango/Olive Grey
  • Style: IB7110-002
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

30% off

Stay fresh with every step. This take on the Air Jordan 1 is crafted with leather and suede, giving the legendary silhouette a premium feel that stands the test of time.

Benefits

  • Leather in the upper offers durability and structure.
  • Encapsulated Nike Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • Rubber in the outsole gives you everyday traction.

Product Details

  • Wings logo on the collar
  • Jumpman on the tongue
  • Colour Shown: Black/Light Wild Mango/Olive Grey
  • Style: IB7110-002
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Men's Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

    30% off

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