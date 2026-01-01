Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's shoes
Always in, always fresh. The AJ1 Low sets you up with a piece of Jordan history and heritage that's comfortable all day. Choose your colours, then step out in the iconic profile that's built with a high-end mix of materials and encapsulated Air in the heel.
- Colour Shown: White/Black/Desert Berry
- Style: IO0668-100
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Always in, always fresh. The AJ1 Low sets you up with a piece of Jordan history and heritage that's comfortable all day. Choose your colours, then step out in the iconic profile that's built with a high-end mix of materials and encapsulated Air in the heel.
Benefits
- Encapsulated Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
- Genuine leather in the upper offers durability and a premium look.
- Solid rubber outsole enhances traction on a variety of surfaces.
Product Details
- Wings logo on heel
- Jumpman on the tongue
- Ribbon-inspired laces
- Colour Shown: White/Black/Desert Berry
- Style: IO0668-100
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 1 Low SE