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Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes - Anthracite/Sail/Coconut Milk/Iced Carmine

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Women's shoes

139,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide

Always in, always fresh. The Air Jordan 1 Low sets you up with a piece of Jordan history and heritage that's comfortable all day. This version features classic colours and subtle details in the iconic profile that's built with a high-end mix of materials and encapsulated Air in the heel.


  • Colour Shown: Anthracite/Sail/Coconut Milk/Iced Carmine
  • Style: II0595-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

139,99 €

Always in, always fresh. The Air Jordan 1 Low sets you up with a piece of Jordan history and heritage that's comfortable all day. This version features classic colours and subtle details in the iconic profile that's built with a high-end mix of materials and encapsulated Air in the heel.

Benefits

  • Leather in the upper offers durability and structure.
  • Encapsulated Nike Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • Rubber in the outsole gives you everyday traction.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Anthracite/Sail/Coconut Milk/Iced Carmine
  • Style: II0595-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Low SE

    139,99 €

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