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Highly Rated
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes - Black/White/Metallic Silver/Black

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Women's Shoes

139,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide

Low top but never low profile, fresh textures give you an updated AJ1 without losing its iconic silhouette and familiar feel. Made from premium leather, this all-time favourite is decked out with Nike Air cushioning and a sleek design that gives you an extra bit of shine.


  • Colour Shown: Black/White/Metallic Silver/Black
  • Style: HJ7743-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

139,99 €

Low top but never low profile, fresh textures give you an updated AJ1 without losing its iconic silhouette and familiar feel. Made from premium leather, this all-time favourite is decked out with Nike Air cushioning and a sleek design that gives you an extra bit of shine.

Benefits

  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
  • The rubber in the outsole helps give you durable traction that's ideal for everyday wear.

Product details

  • Perforations on the toe
  • Rolled edges
  • Metal Jumpman logo key ring
  • Wings logo on heel
  • Embroidered Jumpman logo on the tongue
  • Colour Shown: Black/White/Metallic Silver/Black
  • Style: HJ7743-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (38)

5 stars

  • Nike User

    Love these shoes. Have received so many compliments.

  • Thanks for fast Shipping and great items and a reasonable price

    Shane8cfffbd3748b4eb8b4fab024d53d788e

    My wife loves the shoes and will purchase again soon and love the discount I would love more if at all possible

  • Fast delivery, good customer service and value for money!

    ZithobileM736838558

    I was suppose to receive my order on 11/12/2024 but received 5 days earlier as possible. I am very impressed. Very cute, stylish shoe . It worth purchasing.I love everything about the shoe , definately a head turner.

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

139,99 €

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