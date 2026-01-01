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Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes - Obsidian/Grey Fog/Pink Foam/Obsidian

Air Jordan 1 Low

Older Kids' Shoes

94,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide

An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day.


  • Colour Shown: Obsidian/Grey Fog/Pink Foam/Obsidian
  • Style: IV6049-451
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Air Jordan 1 Low

94,99 €

An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day.

Benefits

  • Real and synthetic leather provide durability.
  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.

Product Details

  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Low-cut collar
  • Classic laces
  • Colour Shown: Obsidian/Grey Fog/Pink Foam/Obsidian
  • Style: IV6049-451
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Low

    94,99 €

    Complete the look