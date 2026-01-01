Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make Women's Shoes

Our latest Method of Make series takes the instantly recognisable AJ1 Low and infuses it with serious tech runner style. Luxurious leather pairs with textile panels and a kiltie on the upper to create a richly layered design. A metallic Nike Swoosh logo sits on top of it all, rounding out the '00s running style.

Colour Shown: Light Orewood Brown/Black/Steam/White

Style: IW2026-110

Country/Region of Origin: China