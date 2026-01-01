Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make
Women's Shoes
Our latest Method of Make series takes the instantly recognisable AJ1 Low and infuses it with serious tech runner style. Luxurious leather pairs with textile panels and a kiltie on the upper to create a richly layered design. A metallic Nike Swoosh logo sits on top of it all, rounding out the '00s running style.
- Colour Shown: Light Orewood Brown/Black/Steam/White
- Style: IW2026-110
- Country/Region of Origin: China
Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make
Our latest Method of Make series takes the instantly recognisable AJ1 Low and infuses it with serious tech runner style. Luxurious leather pairs with textile panels and a kiltie on the upper to create a richly layered design. A metallic Nike Swoosh logo sits on top of it all, rounding out the '00s running style.
Benefits
- Real and synthetic leather offer durability and structure.
- Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
- The soft foam midsole helps provide lightweight cushioning.
- The rubber outsole adds durable traction.
Product Details
- Kiltie on upper
- Wings logo on heel
- Jumpman on the tongue
- Low-cut collar
- Colour Shown: Light Orewood Brown/Black/Steam/White
- Style: IW2026-110
- Country/Region of Origin: China
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make