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Air Jordan 1 Low Men's Shoes - Obsidian/Grey Fog/Pink Foam/Obsidian

Air Jordan 1 Low

Men's Shoes

129,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide

Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.


  • Colour Shown: Obsidian/Grey Fog/Pink Foam/Obsidian
  • Style: IV6045-451
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Air Jordan 1 Low

129,99 €

Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.

Benefits

  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
  • Perforations on the sides add breathability.

Product details

  • Leather and synthetic leather upper
  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Low-cut collar
  • Classic laces
  • Colour Shown: Obsidian/Grey Fog/Pink Foam/Obsidian
  • Style: IV6045-451
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan 1 Low Men's Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Low

    129,99 €

    Complete the look