      This is what legends are made of. The Nike Air Force 1 LE brings back the '82 hardwood icon into an everyday style in all-white or all-black. The durability, feel and Air are still there for those who love a classic.

      • Colour Shown: White/White
      • Style: DH2920-111

      Free standard delivery on orders over 1,250 kn.

      • You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.

      • I love them I use to have ones but I bought new ones there so highly recommended

        b264bd7f-e3a8-4395-8251-c2193e81941d - 11 Sept 2022

        I saw my cousin using ones and I bought them they are really durable there comturble there perfect 5 star review

      • Black Airforces 1's

        SadeJ318810850 - 17 Jul 2022

        I love 'em, wear them everyday

      • Incorrect size chart

        MorganN - 22 Mar 2022

        Run big. I ordered 5.5Y (23.5cm) as in the size chart, the shoes came with 5.5Y(24cm)