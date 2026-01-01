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Nike Air Force 1 '07 Edge
Men's Shoes
129,99 €
Comfortable, durable and timeless – it's number one for a reason. This Air Force 1 gives your look an extra edge by pairing crisp leather with a starry appliqué and silver deubré.
- Colour Shown: White/Metallic Silver/White
- Style: IM5750-100
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Edge
129,99 €
Comfortable, durable and timeless – it's number one for a reason. This Air Force 1 gives your look an extra edge by pairing crisp leather with a starry appliqué and silver deubré.
Benefits
- The leather upper, featuring a perforated toe box, is both breathable and comfortable.
- Nike Air unit provides lightweight cushioning.
- A rubber outsole with classic pivot circles delivers traction and durability.
Product Details
- Foam midsole
- Padded collar
- Metallic silver dubraé
- Colour Shown: White/Metallic Silver/White
- Style: IM5750-100
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Air Force 1 '07 Edge
129,99 €