Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top

flattering, lightweight
katboob
lightweight material, really lovely fit, I find it really hard to find gym wear which is flattering without being skintight.
Recycled Materials
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
Designed with your goals in mind, this slim-fitting tank top is made with advanced sweat-wicking Nike Dri-FIT technology and lightweight fabric to help keep you dry and comfortable as you push your limits.
Nike AeroSwift
Designed with your goals in mind, this slim-fitting tank top is made with advanced sweat-wicking Nike Dri-FIT technology and lightweight fabric to help keep you dry and comfortable as you push your limits.
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.1 stars
flattering, lightweight
katboob
lightweight material, really lovely fit, I find it really hard to find gym wear which is flattering without being skintight.
Love it
Lauren420
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] It’s very light weight, easy to run in and comfy.
Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
#productsprovidedbynike
Perfect for hot days for keeping cool and comfort
SarahR944549287
My 4th top in different colour ways and still can’t find anything as easy to wear on hot days. Perfect for keeping cool and washes and wears well. Love love
Nike AeroSwift
Get the pieces you want to own your look.
Crafted with premium materials to strengthen your style moves.
Designed to bring sport into your signature seasonal style.