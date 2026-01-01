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Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Printed Running Shorts
84,99 €
Designed to race, these sweat-wicking shorts feature lightweight woven fabric and a fresh print. The supportive knit liner offers support, while four drop-in pockets provide space for your phone and energy gels.
- Colour Shown: Black/White
- Style: IM5360-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia
Nike AeroSwift
84,99 €
Designed to race, these sweat-wicking shorts feature lightweight woven fabric and a fresh print. The supportive knit liner offers support, while four drop-in pockets provide space for your phone and energy gels.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable.
- Four-way stretch woven fabric is built to move in all directions to help you feel comfortable.
- Flyvent waistband combines elastic and mesh for a breathable, snug feel.
Product details
- Non-reflective design Swoosh logos
- Perforations on sides
- Body: 88% polyester/12% elastane. Elastic: 73% nylon/27% elastane. Lining: 89% polyester/11% elastane.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/White
- Style: IM5360-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia
Size & Fit
- As seen on JC Stevenson, university athletics sprinter and jumper.
- Stevenson is 6'1" (185.5cm approx.) and wears size M.
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike AeroSwift
84,99 €
More Info
- As seen on JC Stevenson, university athletics sprinter and jumper.
- Stevenson is 6'1" (185.5cm approx.) and wears size M.