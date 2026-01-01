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Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Printed Running Shorts - Black/White
Modelled by Nike athlete: JC Stevenson

Recycled Materials

Nike AeroSwift

Men's Dri-FIT ADV Printed Running Shorts

84,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide

Designed to race, these sweat-wicking shorts feature lightweight woven fabric and a fresh print. The supportive knit liner offers support, while four drop-in pockets provide space for your phone and energy gels. ﻿


  • Colour Shown: Black/White
  • Style: IM5360-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia

Nike AeroSwift

84,99 €

Designed to race, these sweat-wicking shorts feature lightweight woven fabric and a fresh print. The supportive knit liner offers support, while four drop-in pockets provide space for your phone and energy gels. ﻿

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Four-way stretch woven fabric is built to move in all directions to help you feel comfortable.
  • Flyvent waistband combines elastic and mesh for a breathable, snug feel.

Product details

  • Non-reflective design Swoosh logos
  • Perforations on sides
  • Body: 88% polyester/12% elastane. Elastic: 73% nylon/27% elastane. Lining: 89% polyester/11% elastane.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/White
  • Style: IM5360-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia

Size & Fit

    • As seen on JC Stevenson, university athletics sprinter and jumper.
    • Stevenson is 6'1" (185.5cm approx.) and wears size M.
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Printed Running Shorts

    Nike AeroSwift

    84,99 €

    More Info

      • As seen on JC Stevenson, university athletics sprinter and jumper.
      • Stevenson is 6'1" (185.5cm approx.) and wears size M.

    Complete the look

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