triangle, start, resume, beginVideo
 
image 1 of 6
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson' Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top - Thunder Blue/Linen

Recycled Materials

Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'

Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top

69,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide
This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

We gave this body-hugging top a golden touch in honour of Keely Hodgkinson's medal-chasing drive. Made to race, it features advanced sweat-wicking tech and drop-in pockets to stash your fuel. The stretchy ribbed fabric has a silky-smooth lining and an elastic hem, giving you a secure, comfortable fit from start to finish.


  • Colour Shown: Thunder Blue/Linen
  • Style: IM7561-437
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'

69,99 €

We gave this body-hugging top a golden touch in honour of Keely Hodgkinson's medal-chasing drive. Made to race, it features advanced sweat-wicking tech and drop-in pockets to stash your fuel. The stretchy ribbed fabric has a silky-smooth lining and an elastic hem, giving you a secure, comfortable fit from start to finish.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Drop-in pockets on the back easily store gels.

Product Details

  • Non-reflective Swoosh logos
  • Body: 89% polyester/11% elastane. Lining: 88% polyester/12% elastane.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Thunder Blue/Linen
  • Style: IM7561-437
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
    • Tight fit: snug and form-fitting
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (0)

No reviews

Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'.

    Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson' Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top

    Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'

    69,99 €

    Complete the look

    Item 3 of 6