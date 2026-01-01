Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson' Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top

We gave this body-hugging top a golden touch in honour of Keely Hodgkinson's medal-chasing drive. Made to race, it features advanced sweat-wicking tech and drop-in pockets to stash your fuel. The stretchy ribbed fabric has a silky-smooth lining and an elastic hem, giving you a secure, comfortable fit from start to finish.

Colour Shown: Thunder Blue/Linen

Style: IM7561-437

Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam