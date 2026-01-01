Recycled Materials
ACG Wolf Tree
Women's 1/2-Zip Top
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
First seen as part of the 'Wolf Tree' Collection, this top was tested in Oregon, USA. While exploring, we saw the need for a warm layer that could adapt through different parts of the day. Polartec® fleece gives you lightweight yet breathable warmth, and the loose fit is great for layering or wearing on its own. So get ready to take on your next adventure—whatever corner it might be hiding behind.
- Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Summit White
- Style: HJ0237-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
ACG Wolf Tree
First seen as part of the 'Wolf Tree' Collection, this top was tested in Oregon, USA. While exploring, we saw the need for a warm layer that could adapt through different parts of the day. Polartec® fleece gives you lightweight yet breathable warmth, and the loose fit is great for layering or wearing on its own. So get ready to take on your next adventure—whatever corner it might be hiding behind.
Product Details
- 100% polyester
- Embroidered ACG logo on the left of the chest
- Embroidered Polartec® logo on the right arm
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Summit White
- Style: HJ0237-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5′7″ (170cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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ACG Wolf Tree