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ACG Tuff Fleece Dri-FIT Trousers - Dark Smoke Grey/White

Recycled Materials

ACG Tuff Fleece

Dri-FIT Trousers

104,99 €
Dark Smoke Grey/White
Summit White/Black
Select SizeSize Guide

A chill in the air? Layer up in lightweight Tuff Fleece. Made from heavyweight French terry fleece, these joggers feel soft and structured. We added Dri-FIT tech for days when you need a layer of breathable warmth.


  • Colour Shown: Dark Smoke Grey/White
  • Style: IU8172-070
  • Country/Region of Origin: Pakistan

ACG Tuff Fleece

104,99 €

A chill in the air? Layer up in lightweight Tuff Fleece. Made from heavyweight French terry fleece, these joggers feel soft and structured. We added Dri-FIT tech for days when you need a layer of breathable warmth.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Extra room through the seat and thighs gives you a comfortable feel and can layer over a base with ease.

Product Details

  • Body: 75% cotton/25% polyester. Pocket bags: 100% cotton.
  • Elastic waistband with internal drawcord
  • Zip hand pocket(s)
  • Embroidered ACG and Swoosh logo
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Dark Smoke Grey/White
  • Style: IU8172-070
  • Country/Region of Origin: Pakistan

Size & Fit

    • Male model is wearing size M and is 6'3" (191cm approx.)
    • Female model is wearing size S and is 5'11" (180cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
    • Full length: falls below the ankle
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    ACG Tuff Fleece Dri-FIT Trousers

    ACG Tuff Fleece

    104,99 €

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